PM Modi committed to prosperity of 140 crore Indians: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Sep 1 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the prosperity of 140 crore Indians.

“PM Modi is committed to the happiness, prosperity and welfare of 140 crore countrymen. I received his valuable guidance and blessings today and also received his valuable guidance for various schemes related to the overall development, progress and public welfare of Rajasthan,” the Chief Minister said after meeting PM Modi in New Delhi.

He said that under his (PM Modi) successful leadership, the Rajasthan government is committed to achieve the ambitious goal of 'Developed India, Developed Rajasthan'.

“This ambitious goal imbibes the basic mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’,” the Chief Minister said.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office told IANS that both the leaders also had a discussion on the forthcoming bypolls to be held on six seats in Rajasthan.

“A discussion was also held about the developmental issues in Rajasthan and on the ‘Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit’ - which will be held in Jaipur from December 9-11,” sources said.

On August 30, the Chief Minister was on a two-day trip to Mumbai where he addressed the first roadshow of the event.

The event was held to invite investors to the state where ₹4.5 lakh crore worth MoUs were signed with the investors and industrialists.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor