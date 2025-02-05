PM Modi committed to upliftment of Sanatan Dharma: Spiritual leader on his Maha Kumbh visit

Prayagraj, Feb 5 Gita Manishi Mahamandleshwar Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj on Wednesday expressed deep admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to the Maha Kumbh for holy dip in Maa Ganga and said that this showed his unwavering commitment to the upliftment of Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking to IANS, Mahamandleshwar Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj emphasised the significance of PM Modi's sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam, saying, "It is a monumental act that the Prime Minister came to Prayagraj and took a dip in the holy Triveni Sangam. His action not only elevates the pride of Sanatan Dharma but also sends a strong message that he is committed to its upliftment. He did not seek any special privileges or treatment. This gesture is a clear reflection of his deep respect for the values of our ancient faith."

Swami Gyananand further praised PM Modi for demonstrating true humility and devotion, qualities that resonate deeply with the essence of Sanatan Dharma.

"This is the mark of a true Sanatani," he further remarked.

"Unlike others who seek attention, PM Modi came here with pure devotion, bathing alongside common pilgrims without seeking any special facilities. For someone in such a high position to do this speaks volumes about his genuine faith and commitment."

He also stated that India needs leaders like PM Modi who embody such humility and spiritual dedication, especially in a country as rich in religious and cultural traditions as India.

Responding to remarks made by Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan regarding the Ganga water being allegedly contaminated due to the tragic stampede, Swami Gyananand urged for a more positive outlook.

"Yes, the stampede was a tragic incident, and we all mourn the loss of lives," he said.

"But we should not politicise such matters. The Maha Kumbh is a sacred event, and while sympathy is important, it is crucial that we focus on the positivity it brings. We should encourage people to visit and take the holy dip, as it holds immense spiritual significance."

Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj also lauded the philanthropic efforts of the Adani Group in providing Mahaprasad (sacred offerings) for the devotees.

"The Adani Group’s contribution to the Maha Kumbh is exemplary," he said.

"Their efforts to provide free services to the pilgrims are truly commendable. We hope that other industrialists follow suit, helping to provide better facilities and arrangements for the devotees. Their generosity should be appreciated, and we look forward to seeing such initiatives continue."

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which brings millions of pilgrims from across the world, is not only a spiritual gathering but also a reminder of the importance of faith, humility, and community. At the Triveni Sangam, the ritual of bathing in the holy waters is believed to cleanse sins, break the cycle of rebirth, and grant Moksha, or spiritual liberation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor