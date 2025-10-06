PM Modi Condemns Attack on CJI BR Gavai: “Such Reprehensible Acts Have No Place in Our Society”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Monday after he was allegedly attacked during proceedings in the Supreme Court. In a tweet, Modi said the attack had angered every Indian and called it utterly reprehensible. He said there was no place for such acts in society. "Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable. I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution," PM wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The incident occurred in Court No. 1 of the Supreme Court on Monday morning when advocate Rakesh Kishore allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai while shouting religious slogans. Security personnel intervened immediately and restrained him. The Chief Justice remained composed and reportedly told the courtroom, “These things do not affect me.”

Following the incident, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore with immediate effect since his conduct was inconsistent with its Rules on Standards of Professional Conduct and Etiquette and the dignity of the court. The BCI asked the Delhi Bar Council to ensure immediate compliance with its interim order by updating its status on its rolls and notifying all courts and tribunals within its jurisdiction.