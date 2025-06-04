PM Modi Condoles Bengaluru Stampede Deaths, Calls Incident ‘Absolutely Heartrending’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the stampede that claimed at least 11 lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations in the city. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Prime Minister called the incident “absolutely heartrending” and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 4, 2025

“The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery,” Modi said through the official handle of the Prime Minister’s Office.

The tragedy occurred outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium where thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate RCB’s maiden IPL title win. Massive crowds lined up outside Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium to greet the team. An open-top bus parade was initially planned but later cancelled due to crowd control concerns. Despite warnings by the Bengaluru Traffic Police, fans continued to flood the area, leading to chaos and tragedy.

