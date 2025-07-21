PM Modi condoles death of CPI-M veteran VS Achuthanandan

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, July 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first leaders to offer his condolences to one of India’s tallest and oldest living Communist leaders, V.S. Achuthanandan, who passed away at a private hospital here on Monday at 3.20 p.m.

Achuthanandan was 101, and as a mark of respect to the departed, the Kerala Government, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, has declared Tuesday a public holiday.

PM Modi took to his social media account and wrote, “Saddened by the passing of former Kerala CM Shri VS Achuthanandan Ji. He devoted many years of his life to public service and Kerala's progress. I recall our interactions when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, “Affectionately known as 'V’" by friends and adversaries alike, Achuthanandan was the last surviving member among the founding leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which was formed in 1964 following a split from the CPI.”

Achuthanandan had been battling for his life for over a month after suffering a cardiac arrest at his son’s residence in the state capital on June 23. Since then, he had been on ventilator support in the intensive care unit.

On Monday evening, the hearse carrying the body of VS was accompanied by Vijayan and a huge convoy of vehicles, and it was with great difficulty that the body was taken to the erstwhile headquarters of the CPI-M- the AKG Centre.

Vijayan pointed out that VS will go down in history as one who fought all his life for the people.

“With the passing away of VS, it’s the end of a generation and an irreparable loss to the society at large, as such was his strength when he fought for people’s rights. His contribution to the party, as a legislator, as the Leader of the Opposition and as Chief Minister will always be remembered. None will ever forget the work he did as a trade union leader,” added Vijayan.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Achuthanandan established himself through his initials VS, and became one of the tallest political leaders in the state.

Congress veteran and former Defence Minister A.K. Antony also visited the overflowing AKG Centre to pay his respects.

In 2001, when Antony was the Chief Minister and Achuthanandan was the Leader of Opposition on numerous occasions, the two clashed on the floor of the assembly.

Maria Oommen, who came under severe attack from VS in the Assembly, took to her social media page and wrote, “Rest in peace, comrade.”

CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan, addressing the media after the announcement of his death, outlined the funeral plans.

“The body will be moved to the AKG Centre shortly, which was his political base for decades. It will then be taken to his residence in Thiruvananthapuram. On Tuesday morning, the body will be placed at the Secretariat Durbar Hall for the public to pay their respects. Later in the afternoon, it will be transported to his hometown in Alappuzha,” he said.

“On Wednesday, the mortal remains will be kept at the CPI(M) district office in Alappuzha, and the funeral will be held at the Valiyachudukad cremation ground,” he added.

Following the announcement of his death, CPI(M) party flags across the state were lowered to half-mast, and black flags were raised in mourning.

--IANS

sg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor