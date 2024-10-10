PM Modi Condoles Death of Ratan Tata, Calls Him a 'Visionary Business Leader'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. Modi described Tata as a "visionary business leader" and an "extraordinary human being."

"Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He in critical condition while receiving intensive care at a Mumbai hospital. Tata had mentioned on Monday that he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related health issues.

Born on December 28, 1937, Tata joined the Tata Group in 1961, starting on the shop floor of Tata Steel. He succeeded J.R.D. Tata as chairman of Tata Sons in 1991. Under his leadership, the Tata Group expanded its global footprint, acquiring companies such as Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus, transforming it from a largely India-centric group into a global business powerhouse.

Throughout his illustrious career, Tata received numerous accolades for his contributions to industry and society. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India, in 2008. His legacy as a compassionate leader and visionary will be remembered for years to come.