PM Modi Condoles Deaths in Hathras Stampede Tragedy, Assures Full Support (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences Tuesday for the deaths in a stampede during a religious event in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where at least 87 people, including women and children, were killed. Addressing the Lok Sabha, PM Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured. He assured that the state government is actively engaged in rescue efforts, with the central government providing full support and assistance to the victims.

"There are reports of many people dying in the stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work under the supervision of the state government. Senior officials of the central government are in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government. I assure everyone through this House that the victims will be helped in every way," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "There are reports of many people dying in the stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The administration is engaged…

Visuals from the Community Health Centre showed several bodies being brought there in buses and tempos in the presence of crying relatives.

VIDEO | Injured persons brought to a hospital for treatment in UP's Hathras following a stampede-like situation at a 'satsang' in the city.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -…

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the formation of a committee to investigate the incident.

जनपद हाथरस की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदय विदारक है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।



संबंधित अधिकारियों को राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों के युद्ध स्तर पर संचालन और घायलों के समुचित उपचार हेतु निर्देश दिए हैं।



उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार में मा.… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 2, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences to the families of those killed.