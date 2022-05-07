PM Modi condoles deaths in Indore fire, Mathura expressway accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered his condolences to the families of the deceased in the Indore fire and Mathura expressway car accident, and wished the injured a quick recovery.

"The fire incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. Along with this, I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured: PM @narendramodi," tweeted Prime Minister's office today.

The prime minister also expressed his grief at the loss of lives in the road accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

"The road accident in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. With this I wish the injured a speedy recovery," the prime minister's office tweeted.

As many as seven persons were charred to death after a massive fire broke out in a double-storey building in Indore's Swarna Bagh Colony in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to preliminary information, the blaze is suspected to have been triggered by an electric short circuit, Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra, who was present at the site, told ANI.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condoled the loss of lives in the Indore fire.

"The sad news of the untimely demise of many precious lives in an accident due to a short circuit in Swarn Bagh Colony of Indore was received today. I pray God to give place to the departed souls at his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this deep sorrow and to give speedy recovery to the injured," the Chief Minister tweeted.

The state has announced ex-gratia of Rs4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Seven people died and two were injured in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway this morning. Police said the deceased were returning to Noida from Hardoi after attending a marriage function when their car collided with another vehicle at 5 am.

"Among the seven killed, three were women and three were men. One child also died. Another child and a man are hospitalised," Mathura's Superintendent of Police said.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the road accident and said his government would provide adequate treatment to those injured.

( With inputs from ANI )

