PM Modi condoles demise of BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal

New Delhi/Bareilly, Jan 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of Dr Shyam Bihari Lal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Faridpur in Uttar Pradesh, who passed away on Friday after suffering a sudden heart attack. He was 65.

Expressing grief over the loss, Prime Minister Modi wrote on X, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Dr Shyam Bihari Lal Ji, the MLA from Faridpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was a dedicated BJP leader committed to public welfare, and his passing has caused an irreparable loss to the party. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!”

Dr Lal had earlier attended a meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh’s Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh at the Circuit House in Bareilly. The meeting was held to discuss development projects for the year and was attended by public representatives and senior divisional officers.

According to those present, the MLA began feeling unwell during lunch after the meeting, following which his condition deteriorated rapidly. He was rushed to Medicity Hospital on Pilibhit Road, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Forest Minister Arun Saxena, who was also present at the meeting, said Dr Lal’s health suddenly worsened during the proceedings.

“He was immediately taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, he could not be saved. His demise is a great loss to the party and public life,” Saxena said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of the senior BJP leader.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said, “The sudden demise of MLA Dr Shyam Bihari Lal from the Faridpur Assembly constituency of Bareilly district is extremely sad. My humble tribute to him. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and give strength to the family to bear this immense sorrow.”

Shyam Bihari Lal was a respected figure in both academic and political circles. A former professor at Rohilkhand University, he was known for his scholarly background and commitment to public service.

He was elected as MLA from the Faridpur Assembly constituency for two consecutive terms.

