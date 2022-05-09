PM Modi condoles demise of eminent litterateur Rajat Kumar Kar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of eminent litterateur Rajat Kumar Kar, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Dr Rajat Kumar Kar was a doyen of the cultural world. His multifaceted persona was seen in the manner in which he chronicled the Rath Yatra, wrote on diverse topics and worked to revive Pala art. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Rajat Kumar Kar, a Padma Shri awardee, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

He was 88 years old and had heart-related ailments.

Earlier on Sunday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the demise of the eminent scholar.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister had said, "Late Kar has enriched Odia literature in various ways, he will always be remembered for his astounding contribution in promotion of Odia culture and traditions, especially Jagannath Culture, today Odisha lost a proud son."

The last rites of Kar will be held with full state honours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor