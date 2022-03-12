PM Modi condoles families of Delhi's Gokulpuri fire victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the fire incident in Delhi's Gokulpuri area, which claimed the lives of seven people.

"The fire incident in Delhi's Gokulpuri is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this immense sorrow," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the spot after the incident, has announced an ex-gratia Rs 10 lakh each to deceased adults' families, Rs 5 lakh to deceased children's families, and Rs 25,000 to those whose shanties were burnt.

The incident took place at around 1 am on Saturday.

"We recovered seven charred bodies which are unrecognisable, it seemed that these people were sleeping and could not escape as the fire spread extremely fast. 60 huts were also completely burnt. We are yet to know the reasons behind the fire," Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Director told ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor