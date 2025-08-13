PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Rajasthan’s Dausa Accident, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia for Next of Kin of Each Deceased

Dausa Accident News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Dausa, Rajasthan. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will receive Rs. 50,000.

The PMO India handle on X said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an accident in Dausa, Rajasthan. Condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi.”

The accident occurred early Wednesday when a pickup van carrying 20 passengers crashed into a stationary truck on Manoharpur highway. Eleven people, including seven children and four women, died. Eight others were injured, one critically, police said.

Dausa Superintendent of Police Sagar said the passengers were returning to their village in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, after visiting Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.