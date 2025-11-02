PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Rajasthan’s Phalodi Accident, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia for Next of Kin of Each Deceased

Rajasthan Accident News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Phalodi district on Sunday and announced financial assistance for the victims’ families. The Prime Minister’s Office said Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who died, while Rs 50,000 would be provided to those injured. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Phalodi district, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a post on X.

At least 15 people were killed and two others injured when a tempo-traveller returning from Kolayat in Bikaner collided with a parked trailer on the Bharat Mala Highway in Phalodi.District Collector Shweta Chauhan said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital in Osian, while the injured were shifted to Jodhpur for treatment.

Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan said a green corridor was created to ensure timely medical care for the injured. He added that the administration’s top priority was saving lives and providing necessary assistance. "A road accident occurred in which a few people were tragically killed. We are arranging treatment for the injured... A green corridor is being established to quickly transport the injured to a facility where they can receive proper medical treatment. The administration is focused on saving the lives of those injured and will release further details as more information becomes available, " he said as quoted by ANI.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief over the loss of lives and said the state government stands with the victims’ families in this difficult time.

"The loss of lives in the road accident in the Matoda area of Phalodi is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for all the injured. I pray to the Lord to grant peace to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured," CM wrote in Hindi.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed sorrow over the accident and said he was deeply saddened by the deaths. In a post from Patna, he prayed for strength for the victims’ families and a quick recovery for those injured.

"I have just received the news in Patna that 15 people have died in a road accident in Matoda, Phalodi. Hearing this, my heart is extremely saddened. I pray to God to grant a place at His holy feet to all the deceased, give strength to their families, and a speedy recovery to the injured," Ashok Gehlot wrote in a post on X.