PM Modi, Cong chief Kharge greet nation on 'Chhath puja'

New Delhi, Nov 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday greeted the people on the occasion of 'Chhath Puja' festival.

PM Modi in a post on X, said, "My best wishes to all your family members on the auspicious occasion of Sandhya Arghya of Mahaparva Chhath.

"May the worship of Sun God infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life. Jai Chhathi Maiya," the Prime Minister said.

Kharge also extended his greetings to the people, and said, "My best wishes for the Sandhya Arghya of Chhath Puja, the great festival of faith, purity, devotion and sun worship.

"Our great civilization that gives equal respect and honor to the setting and rising sun, shows how deep the importance of nature is in our Indian life. May this holy festival bring new enthusiasm, joy and immense happiness in everyone's life," he said.

The four-day auspicious occasion of Chhath puja started on November 17 and will conclude on November 20.

Chhath puja is observed on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla and six days after Diwali. On this day, people honour Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya, and seek their blessings and prosperity for their families and children. During Chhath, people also perform the arduous 36-hour Nirjala The third day, known as Sandhya Arghya, involves offering prayers to the setting sun, and the final day culminates with Usha Arghya to the rising sun.

