PM Modi congratulates France for launching UPI
By IANS | Published: February 3, 2024 02:24 PM2024-02-03T14:24:13+5:302024-02-03T14:25:03+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated France for the formal launch of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
He called the move a wonderful example of encouraging digital payments and strengthening ties.
“Great to see this- it marks a significant step towards taking UPI global. This is a wonderful example of encouraging digital payments and fostering stronger ties,” the Prime Minister posted on X.
