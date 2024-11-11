PM Modi congratulates 'friend' Ramgoolam on 'historic electoral victory' in Mauritius

New Delhi/Port Louis, Nov 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening congratulated Navin Ramgoolam, leader of the Labour Party and former Prime Minister of Mauritius, on his victory in the country' legislative elections held on Sunday.

Leading the 'Change Alliance', Ramgoolam recorded a clear victory over the alliance headed by Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

"Had a warm conversation with my friend Navin Ramgoolam, congratulating him on his historic electoral victory. I wished him great success in leading Mauritius and extended an invitation to visit India. Look forward to working closely together to strengthen our special and unique partnership," PM Modi posted on X.

Over the past many years, the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined New Delhi's unwavering commitment to its special and enduring partnership with Mauritius.

In July this year, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar undertook a two-day visit to Mauritius - one of the first countries that he visited in his current term as the External Affairs Minister - holding extensive discussions with not only Jugnauth but also Ramgoolam on various aspects of bilateral ties, including the development partnership, defence and maritime cooperation, economic and trade ties, and people-to-people linkages.

The EAM, along with the Mauritius Prime Minister, inaugurated High Impact Community Development Projects, exchanged MoUs and handed over the first Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to two seventh-generation Indian origin Mauritians.

As many as 12 community development projects - covering infrastructure, education, healthcare, public amenities and sports - were virtually inaugurated during Jaishankar's visit to the country.

"Our relationship has actually blossomed into a robust and multifaceted partnership. Indeed, it serves as a role model for India's successful development collaboration abroad... India remains committed to strengthening of this critical partnership that is so important for the future of the Indian Ocean region," said EAM Jaishankar.

He also reiterated India's consistent and continued support to Mauritius in its quest for progress and prosperity.

"After all, our ties with Mauritius benefits from four Indian priority foreign policy approaches. You are part of our Neighborhood First Policy, of our Vision SAGAR, of our Africa Forward Initiative, as well as to our commitment to the Global South. In addition, we share the closest of bonds from history and kinship," stated Jaishankar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor