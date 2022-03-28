PM Modi congratulates Goa CM Pramod Sawant, ministers on govt formation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated newly sworn-in Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other state Cabinet ministers who were administered the oath of the office.

Pramod Sawant took oath as the Goa Chief Minister for the second consecutive term at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium. Vishwajeet Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Atanasio Monserrate, and Govind Gaude also took oath as Ministers today.

PM Modi who also attend the swearing-in ceremony along with the senior BJP leaders and a few Chief Ministers of the party ruled states.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Congratulations to @DrPramodPSawantJi and all others who took oath in Goa today. I am confident this entire team will deliver good governance to the people of Goa and build on the pro-people work done in the last decade."

Among the Ministers who were retained in the Goa Cabinet are Vishwajit Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Nilesh Cabral.

However, the list also includes four fresh faces -- Rohan Khaunte, Ravi Naik, Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, and Subhash Siralkar.

Beginning his journey as the Chief Minister after swearing-in as 13th Chief Minister of Goa on March 19, 2019, Pramod Sawant made a mark in the BJP's Goa politics, stepping out of the shadow of the Parrikar and leading the party at a time when the aspirations of the senior leaders knew no limits.

In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly while Congress came a distant second with 11 seats.

The BJP has bagged the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates.

In 2017, Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the state, winning 17 seats but the BJP, which won 13 seats, managed to form the government with the support of the Goa Forward Party and the MGP which had won three seats each, and two independents.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor