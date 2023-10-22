PM Modi congratulates Indian cricket team on its win over New Zealand in WC match

New Delhi, Oct 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its win against New Zealand in Dharamsala in a World Cup 2023 match.

"Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on their splendid victory against New Zealand! It was a splendid team effort where everybody contributed. The dedication and skill on the field was exemplary," PM Modi posted on 'X'.

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets.

Mohammad Shami was declared the player of the match for his five wicket haul.

Virat Kohli scored 95 runs, playing a key role in taking India to victory.

