PM Modi congratulates Nayab Singh Saini for Haryana poll victory

New Delhi, Oct 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for his party's decisive victory in the Assembly elections.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar -- the former Haryana CM -- praised PM Modi and the BJP's performance, stating: "The people have given a clear message that our work, under PM Modi's leadership, is resonating with the public. For the first time, the BJP has secured a third consecutive term in Haryana, a record-breaking achievement. No party has done as much as we have for farmers, wrestlers, and soldiers."

Khattar emphasised that the public's approval of the BJP’s governance and policies is evident in this victory.

“Our high command has announced Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister, though the final decision will be taken by the parliamentary board,” he said.

“I know that in 2014, when we contested the election in Haryana, we gave the slogan -- Haryana is one, Haryanvi is one. So, I consider all the people of Haryana as family. Our Chief Minister has always worked for the people of Haryana,” Khattar said.

He continued: "The people have embraced the BJP's policies and Modi ji’s accomplishments, and this has allowed us to secure yet another term in Haryana."

Reflecting on the opposition's strategy, Khattar said: "The Congress ran a negative campaign, spreading lies and misleading the public. The people saw through it and chose to reject the Congress."

On the question, what went wrong with the Congress, Khattar said that only Congress should answer this.

The Congress has accused the Election Commission of slow counting. On this, the Union Minister said that Congress has the habit of blaming something or the other for its defeat.

Khattar highlighted the party's work, particularly in supporting farmers and athletes.

"The BJP has done more for farmers than the Congress could ever imagine. The electorate's refusal to be misled is a testament to our work. I extend my gratitude to the people of Haryana and the BJP workers for this spectacular victory."

According to the latest Election Commission data, the BJP is on course to win at least 50 seats, a comfortable majority to form the government in the 90-member Assembly.

This historic win marks a significant moment for the BJP, securing a third consecutive term in Haryana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor