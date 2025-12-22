PM Modi Congratulates NDA Workers as BJP-MGP Wins Big in Goa Zilla Panchayat Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated National Democratic Alliance workers for a strong performance in the Goa zilla panchayat elections. He said the result showed public support for the NDA and its work on the ground. PM Modi thanked the people of Goa for backing the NDA. He said the support would strengthen efforts for the state’s growth. He added that the alliance remained committed to meeting the hopes and aspirations of the people. He also praised NDA workers for their ground-level efforts which led to the result.

Goa stands with good governance.



Goa stands with progressive politics.



"I thank my sisters and brothers of Goa for blessing the BJP-MGP (NDA) family with strong support in the Zilla Panchayat elections. This will add more vigour to our efforts for Goa's growth. We are committed to boosting the dreams and aspirations of the people of this wonderful state. Our hardworking NDA Karyakartas have done commendable work on the ground, which has led to this result," PM Modi said.

Polling for the zilla panchayat elections was held on Dec. 20. Voting began at 8 a.m. for the 50-member local body. The State Election Commission set up about 1,284 polling stations. Of these 658 were in North Goa and 626 in South Goa. Ballot papers were used instead of electronic voting machines.

As of 7 p.m., the 50-member zilla panchayat saw the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party win 30 seats. The Congress won nine seats. The Goa Forward Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Revolutionary Goans Party won one seat each.

The zilla panchayat elections are being seen as important ahead of the 2027 Goa Assembly elections. The results are expected to shape future alliances and political strategies in the state.

In the 2022 Assembly elections the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 20 seats. The Congress won 11 seats. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the Aam Aadmi Party won two seats each. Independents won three seats while others won the remaining two.