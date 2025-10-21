PM Modi congratulates Rodrigo Paz Pereira on his election as President of Bolivia

New Delhi/La Paz, Oct 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Rodrigo Paz Pereira for his victory in the Presidential elections in Bolivia, asserting that he is looking forward to deepen partnership between both countries in the years to come.

"Warm congratulations, Mr. Rodrigo Paz Pereira, on your election as the President of Bolivia. Close and friendly ties between India and Bolivia have long underpinned our mutually beneficial cooperation. I look forward to deepening our partnership for shared progress and prosperity in the years to come," PM Modi posted on X.

Pereira, 58, won the presidential runoff election in Bolivia on Sunday, according to the quick count of the Preliminary Results System of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

His victory marks the end of two decades of left-wing rule and the beginning of a new political stage in the South American country, Xinhua news agency reported. Paz managed to win 54.53 per cent of the votes, nine percentage points higher than former president Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga who obtained 45.44 per cent of the votes.

Paz will assume office on November 8 for a five-year term from 2025 to 2030.

The newly-elected president, reports cited, will have to face a weakened economy, marked by fuel shortages, fiscal deficits and a prolonged lack of foreign exchange caused by declining international reserves.

India and Bolivia enjoy friendly and cordial relations. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the bilateral exchanges, trade and investment are promising with potential for increasing mutually beneficial cooperation. Both sides are working to improve the level of engagement and forge a partnership in sectors like minerals, infrastructure development, health and pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, capacity building and development cooperation.

India opened its resident Mission in La Paz in September 2024. Bolivia opened a resident Mission in New Delhi in 2012.

India has delivered HADR assistance to Bolivia in the wake of Forest Fires across the country during September 2024. The handing over ceremony for the same was conducted in February 2025. India also gifted medical aid of 6.2 tonnes of essential medicines, including 300,000 Hydroxychloroquine tablets and protective gear to Bolivia in August 2020. Bolivia is a beneficiary of India’s development assistance and is keen to make India as its development partner. India offers 10 slots per annum under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

Bolivian experts attended specialized courses offered by India under ITEC on prevention of infection, policy development during the pandemic times, and exchange of experience and best practices to manage Covid-19 pandemic.

