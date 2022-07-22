PM Modi congratulates students who passed CBSE Class 10th exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the students who have passed their CBSE Class X exams and wished them a fruitful academic journey ahead.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "I congratulate all those who have passed their CBSE Class X exams. I wish them a fruitful academic journey ahead. I am certain these youngsters will scale new heights of success in the coming times."

Hours after declaring the Class 12 board exam results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the Class 10 exam results. The overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 results is 94.40 per cent.

Similar to class 12 exam results, the girls outperformed boys by 1.14 per cent in class 10 too. Girls outshone boys with an overall pass percentage of 95.21 per cent while boys secured 93.80 per cent.

A total of 20,93,978 students appeared for the exam of which 19,76,668 have passed the CBSE Class 10 exam.

Just like Class 12, Trivandrum region students have recorded the best pass percentage with 99.68 per cent in Class 10 too followed by Bengaluru with 99.22 per cent, Chennai with 98.97 per cent, Ajmer with 98.14 per cent and Patna with 97.65 per cent. Guwahati is at the bottom of the table with 82.23 per cent.

Over 64,908 students scored above 95 per cent, while 2,36,993 got above 90 per cent.

To check the results students directly click on https://cbseresults.nic.in/class-tenth/class10th22.htm or visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

Earlier, the CBSE declared the Class 12 board results in which girls have outshone boys by 3.29 per cent.

The overall pass percentage was 99.37 per cent in 2021 as compared to 92.71 per cent this year.

A total of 14,35,366 students appeared for the exam of which 13,30,662 passed. 92.71 per cent of students have passed the CBSE 12 board examination.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor