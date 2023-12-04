PM Modi congratulates ZPM on winning Mizoram election, assures of all possible support

New Delhi, Dec 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) over its victory in the Mizoram assembly elections and assured it of all possible support in furthering the progress of the northeastern state.

"Congratulations to the Zoram People’s Movement and Lalduhoma for the victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections. I assure all possible support in furthering the progress of Mizoram," Modi wrote on X.

He also thanked the people in the state for backing the BJP and said, "I would like to thank all those who supported BJP. Our Party will always work to ensure Mizoram scales new heights of progress. I appreciate the hard work of our party workers who reached out to the people of the state and highlighted our agenda of good governance."

"I would also like to specially congratulate K. Beichhua and K. Hrahmo from our party on being elected MLAs. My best wishes for their legislative journey ahead," he added.

The remarks from the Prime Minister came after the ZPM won 27 seats out of 40 in the state and the MNF managed to win 10 seats. The BJP won two seats and the Congress one in the recently concluded assembly election, for which the counting took place on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor