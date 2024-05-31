PM Modi continues meditation in Dhyan Mandap at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

New Delhi, May 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was meditating at the famed Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari.

The first visuals that emerged from the Memorial show him in deep meditation in Dhyan Mandap, a hall at the Memorial.

Early in the morning, PM Modi prayed at the Kanyakumari confluence. Pictures that have emerged show him worshipping in front of the sea.

PM Modi on Thursday arrived in Kanyakumari after finishing a high-voltage campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. He prayed at the Kanyakumari Devi Temple on Thursday evening. He also prayed before the statue of Thiruvalluvar, Shri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Maa Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda before going to the Memorial hall.

PM Modi will be in Kanyakumari till June 1.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the district.

The BJP has asked its leaders not to throng the spot.

PM Modi's marathon election campaign comprised 206 public rallies and roadshows and 80 interviews, over a period of 75 days. The campaign for the 2024 Parliamentary elections kicked off on March 16 and concluded on May 30.

The series of campaign events, including election rallies and roadshows by PM Modi makes it an average of three events per day.

Breaking it down further, one gets to know that the Prime Minister spent close to more than 150 hours at the hustings in scorching heat and faced over 1,000 questions from media outlets either in the electoral arena or inside TV studios.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor