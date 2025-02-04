PM Modi conveys condolences to KCR over his sister's demise

Hyderabad, Feb 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Cheeti Sakalamma, sister of former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Prime Minister wrote a letter to K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), conveying his heartfelt condolences.

Sakalamma passed away on January 25 after a prolonged illness. She was 82.

"Such a loss leaves a void that can never be filled. Deeply caring and sensitive, the warmth and kindness with which she nurtured and nourished the family will always remain etched in everyone's heart," reads the letter.

"A compassionate and empathetic person, Smt. Cheeti Sakalamma Garu will continue to live in your memories and always hold a special place in everyone's heart. She will forever be remembered with affection and respect by all who knew her," the Prime Minister added.

He further wrote that the values she instilled will continue to inspire the family. Memories of the times spent with her will provide you solace and comfort in this difficult hour.

"My heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with you and the family. May you gather strength and fortitude to endure this grievous loss," the Prime Minister concluded.

Meanwhile, the BRS president participated in the 10th-day ritual of his sister in Kompally and paid floral tributes.

KCR's son and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, several former ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders participated in the rituals and paid tribute to Sakalamma.

Sankalamma passed away in a hospital in Hyderabad.

Born in the village of Ellareddy Peta Mandal in Rajanna Sirisilla district, Sakalamma was one of the six sisters of KCR. Her husband, Hanuman Rao, had passed away a few years ago.

