PM Modi criticises former Central govt for non-cooperation to Vibrant Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Sep 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit's transformation while recalling the challenging early years when previous Congress-led Central government did not provide cooperation to it.

Addressing an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the Summit at Ahmedabad's Science City, Prime Minister Modi said, "Central ministers refused to attend the event, and foreign investors faced threats to dissuade them from investing in Gujarat. Despite these hurdles, investors flocked to Gujarat, motivated solely by good governance, fair practices, equitable growth and transparent government."

He criticised the former central government for viewing Gujarat's progress through a political lens and creating roadblocks instead of cooperation.

PM Modi emphasised that the event began at a time when the Central government was indifferent to the state's industrial progress. He praised the summit's remarkable transformation over the years, comparing it to a small seed that has grown into a mighty tree.

Reflecting on the summit's early days, PM Modi remarked, "When Vibrant Gujarat started, there were no large hotels in Gujarat to accommodate foreign guests. Even government guesthouses were fully occupied, and we had to utilize university guesthouses."

He highlighted how the summit became a channel not only for the redevelopment of Gujarat but also for envisioning its future and boosting the state's self-confidence on the global stage.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated development projects worth Rs 5,206 crore in Chhota Udepur, Gujarat, which includes the provision of village Wi-Fi facilities in 22 districts.

Additionally, he inaugurated projects worth Rs 4,505 crore under the Mission Schools of Excellence initiative. Among these projects are a new Navodaya Vidyalaya in Dahod, built at a cost of Rs 23 crore, and an FM Radio Studio costing Rs 10 crore.

The summit's remarkable journey began on September 28, 2003, under the leadership of then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Starting with just 300 international participants in its inaugural year, the summit has since grown exponentially, attracting thousands of delegates from over 135 nations in 2019.

