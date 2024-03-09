PM Modi Criticizes Trinamool Over Corruption and Dynasty Politics in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his criticism of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on the issues of corruption and dynasty politics, asserting that opposition parties like the TMC and Congress are primarily concerned with the development of their families. Speaking at a massive rally in Siliguri, PM Modi issued a rallying call to defeat the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in West Bengal, stating, "The road to oust the corrupt TMC government from West Bengal will open from the Lok Sabha polls."

Highlighting the struggles of mothers across the country for basic amenities, PM Modi emphasized his focus on initiatives such as sanitation, free electricity, bank accounts, and tap water to improve the lives of women. He criticized both the Left Front and the TMC government for neglecting the basic needs of the people in the state.

Accusing the TMC of looting the state's residents, PM Modi pointed to the creation of fake job cards to embezzle central funds allocated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

In his criticism of dynasty politics, Modi singled out the TMC's focus on its nephew (likely referring to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee) and the Congress's preoccupation with the royal family (likely referring to the Gandhi family). This pointed critique underscores the prime minister's emphasis on addressing nepotism within opposition parties.