PM Modi did what he said: Himanshi's father on Operation Sindoor

Gurugram, May 7 Sunil Swami, the father of Himanshi, the widow of Naval Officer Lt Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, has expressed happiness over Operation Sindoor.

In an early morning operation, Indan Air Force unleashed missile attacks on nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

While talking to the media, Sunil Swami said, "We had full faith in the Modi-led BJP government that revenge for the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir will be taken, and now 'Modi ji did what he said,' he said.

As the attack was conducted during the early hours on Wednesday, Himanshi's family was unaware of the government action, and it was only after the media information that he came to know about the action, and expressed happiness.

"Himanshi kept asking me when the government would take revenge against those militants who were involved in this brutal attack. Now I have informed her that the revenge has been taken and their shelter homes in Pakistan have been completely damaged," Sunil said.

Sunil Swami said he had full faith in the government's response and expressed satisfaction over Operation Sindoor.

"The militants had asked the victims to convey about the attack to PM Modi -- 'Modi ko bata deta' -- and, now 'Modi ji ne bata diya' after giving the reply," he added.

“I was always saying and assured Himanshi as well that Modi ji will give a befitting reply to the attackers. Today, it has given a reply. I welcome the airstrikes on Pakistan by the government,” said Swaml.

He maintained that while the lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack, including his son-in-law, can never be brought back and this loss can never be fulfilled, the action taken by the Indian forces sends a clear and powerful message to terrorists, and they would not dare to do it again.

“Those who have left us in the terror attack will not return, but this airstrike will be a message to those involved in terror activities that they will now think twice before daring to attack again. We always stand with Indian forces,” he asserted.

