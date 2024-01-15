PM Modi Disburses First Installment of Tribal Welfare Scheme to One Lakh Beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually released the first installment of Rs 540 crore to one lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme, part of the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) for tribal welfare. During the event, Modi interacted with beneficiaries who shared how government initiatives had improved their lives through access to cooking gas, electricity, piped water, and housing.

It is the endeavour of our government that no one is left out of its welfare schemes, he said. The first instalment of Rs 540 crore was released to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin. PM-JANMAN was launched for the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on November 15 on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

PM-JANMAN, with an estimated budget of around Rs 24,000 crore, is centered on 11 crucial interventions across nine ministries. The initiative is designed to enhance the socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) by ensuring the saturation of PVTG households and habitats with essential amenities. These include safe housing, clean drinking water, sanitation, improved access to education, health, and nutrition, as well as enhanced provisions for electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.