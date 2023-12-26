PM Modi discusses West Asia crisis with Saudi Crown Prince

New Delhi, Dec 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the future of the strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia and discussed the West Asia crisis amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The Prime Minister posted on X: "Held a good conversation with my Brother HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the future of Strategic Partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. We exchanged views on the West Asia situation and shared concerns regarding terrorism, violence and the loss of civilian lives. Agreed to work together for peace, security and stability in the region."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor