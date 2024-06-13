PM Modi Embarks to Italy for G7 Summit, First Overseas Visit After Assuming Office for Third Term (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, June 13, embarked on a trip to Italy to take part in G7 Outreach Summit, marking his first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term. Prime Minister Modi, in his departure statement, said that he is glad that his first state visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit. He recalled his previous visit to Italy and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visits to India which have contributed significantly to enhancing bilateral ties.

"I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit. I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions," PM Modi said.

PM Modi Departs for G-7 Summit

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Italy. At the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, PM Modi is travelling to Apulia, Italy to participate in G7 Outreach Summit on 14th June.



The two leaders will have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the… pic.twitter.com/JnpuJeLSuO — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024

The Italian Prime Minister had invited PM Modi for G7 Outreach Summit. It will be India's 11th participation in the G7 Summit and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit. On the sidelines,, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders attending the Summit. PM Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart.