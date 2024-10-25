PM Modi Emphasizes the Importance of India-Germany Defense Ties for Mutual Trust

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the strengthening cooperation between India and Germany in the defense and security sectors, viewing it as a testament to the deep mutual trust shared by the two nations. During a joint press conference at Hyderabad House, he stated, "The growing cooperation in the defense and security sectors is a symbol of our deep mutual trust. The agreement on the exchange of classified information is a new step in this direction." He also mentioned the newly concluded Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, which aims to enhance joint efforts to combat terrorism and separatist elements. Addressing ongoing global conflicts, including those in Ukraine and West Asia, Modi expressed concern, asserting, "India has always believed that problems cannot be solved by war, and India is ready to make every possible contribution for the restoration of peace."

Modi warmly welcomed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his delegation, noting that this marks their third meeting in two years. "I am happy that we have got the opportunity to welcome you to India for the third time in the last two years. The first IGC meeting of my third term has just concluded. We are just coming from the CEO Forum meeting," he remarked. He also highlighted the German Navy's visit to Goa and friendly hockey matches between the nations, indicating the vibrant partnership.

The Prime Minister praised Germany's "Focus on India Strategy," which serves as a comprehensive framework to modernize and enhance the partnership between the world's two largest democracies. He congratulated Scholz for this initiative, stating, "It has a blueprint to modernize and elevate the partnership in a comprehensive manner." Modi also noted that a consensus had been reached on Whole of Government initiatives concerning critical and emerging technologies, skills development, and innovation, further securing cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and clean energy. He highlighted that "India's youth power is contributing to Germany's prosperity and growth," expressing support for Germany's skilled labor strategies for India. "In our partnership, there is clarity, and its future is bright," he added.

Earlier in the day, India and Germany exchanged memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements in the presence of PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz at Hyderabad House in Delhi. Scholz is in India for a two-day state visit, participating in the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC). This visit marks Scholz's third trip to India since he assumed office in 2021, having previously visited in February and September 2023.