PM Modi expresses concern after his deepfake video of playing garba goes viral

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence in generating deep fakes and emphasized the need for the media to play a role in educating the public about this emerging crisis. PM Modi made the remarks while speaking on several issues during the Diwali Milan program held at the BJP's headquarters in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister also cited a deepfake video of him doing Garba. I recently saw a video in which I was seen singing a Garba song. There are many other such videos online, said PM Modi.

PM Modi mentioned that he has instructed the ChatGPT team to identify and highlight deepfakes, issuing warnings when these videos are disseminated on the internet. His comments follow the circulation of deepfake videos on social media featuring altered faces of celebrities such as Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Kajol, sparking significant public outrage.

Days after Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video went viral, now a morphed video of actress Kajol has hit the web. The video is a deepfake of a person changing clothes, with Kajol's face pasted on them.This deepfake video has been circulating on various social media platforms including Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), YouTube. However, the video is not of Kajol but of a social media influencer.

The video showcases the famous 'Get Ready With Me' trend that has been trending on social media, where content creators share their beauty routines and dressing up. In response to the uproar surrounding a deepfake featuring Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna, the Indian government has issued a directive to prominent social media platforms.