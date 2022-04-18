PM Modi expresses condolences over death of six people in Amethi road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences on the death of six people in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi last night.

"The road accident in Gauriganj, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this. Along with this, I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office today.

At least six people were killed and four were left injured after a jeep and truck collided with each other near Babuganj Sagra in the Gauriganj Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Sunday night, informed Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh.

According to the police, the people were returning from a wedding when the incident took place. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

