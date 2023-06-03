PM Modi expresses condolences, vows strict punishment for Odisha train accident

June 3, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured on Saturday that the Indian government would make every effort to support the survivors ...

PM Modi expresses condolences, vows strict punishment for Odisha train accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured on Saturday that the Indian government would make every effort to support the survivors of the Odisha train accident. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in this tragic incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also pledged to ensure stringent measures are taken against those responsible for the accident. The incident, which has resulted in over 261 fatalities and close to 1000 injuries, will not go unpunished, he affirmed. "Those found guilty will be punished stringently. The railway is working towards track restoration. I met the injured victims," PM Modi told the media after reviewing the situation at the accident site in Balasore.

Furthermore, he visited the accident site and later engaged with the survivors at Cuttack Hospital, offering them his support and understanding.

