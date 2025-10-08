PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Andhra Pradesh Fireworks Factory Tragedy, Prays for Injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a fire accident at a crackers manufacturing unit in Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh. The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X, “The loss of lives due to a mishap in Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured: PM @narendramodi.”

According to the reports, six people died and two others were injured in the incident. Preliminary investigations suggest negligence in handling chemicals or lack of proper safety equipment may have caused the fire.

Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena said the injured were shifted to a hospital. He added that the identities of the deceased are being verified.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the loss of lives. He directed officials to ensure medical care and financial support for victims and visited the site to oversee relief efforts.