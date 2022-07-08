PM Modi expresses grief over Chengalpattu bus accident in Tamil Nadu

PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, at least six people were killed and over 10 injured after a bus allegedly rammed into a stationary lorry in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu, police said.

According to Chengalpattu district police, the bus was travelling to Chidambaram town from Chennai on the Trichy highway.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the matter is going on.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor