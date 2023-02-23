PM Modi expresses happiness over 100 pc electrification of Broad Gauge rail network in UP

Prime Minister Modi has expressed his happiness over the 100 per cent electrification of the Broad Gauge rail network in Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to express his pleasure. He retweeted and quoted the earlier tweet of the Ministry of Railways.

"To further Indian Railways' progress towards #Mission100PercentElectrification, Broad Gauge rail network in Uttar Pradesh has now been 100% electrified" says the Ministry of Railways tweet.

In response to this tweet by the Ministry of Railways about 100 per cent electrification of the Broad Gauge rail network in UP, the Prime Minister tweeted; "Very good!".

( With inputs from ANI )

