PM Modi extend greetings to people on Janamashtami, calls it 'festival of faith & joy'

New Delhi, Aug 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, extended warm greetings to the people across the country on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami and called it a sacred festival of faith, joy and enthusiasm.

"Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all countrymen. May this sacred festival of faith, joy, and enthusiasm infuse new energy and zeal into your lives. Jai Shri Krishna!" PM Modi said on social media platform X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to countrymen on Janmashtami.

"Hail Shri Krishna! Heartfelt greetings to all on Shri Krishna Janmashtami. The life of Lord Shri Krishna, a symbol of righteousness, ethics, and public welfare, inspires every Indian to walk the path of truth and duty," Home Minister Shah wrote on X.

"Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. May this festival infuse new energy and enthusiasm into your lives, this is my prayer to Lord Shri Krishna," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on X.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, the birth celebration of Lord Shri Krishna, the symbol of truth, righteousness, and justice. I pray to Lord Shri Krishna for the happy, healthy, and auspicious life of you all. #ShriKrishnaJanmashtami2025," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote on X.

"I bow to Krishna, the universal teacher! Heartfelt congratulations and auspicious wishes to all on the sacred birth anniversary of Lord Shri Krishna, the foundation of the entire universe, the playful one, and the supreme yogi, 'Shri Krishna Janmashtami'! May the flute-player infuse love, compassion, and devotion into everyone's life and bring welfare to the entire creation, this is my prayer. Hail Shri Krishna!" Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on X.

"Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami," Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote on X.

"Heartfelt wishes to all of you on Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrote on its official X account.

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated every year to observe the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. The auspicious occasion is marked by praying to Lord Krishna, visiting temples to seek his blessings, wearing new clothes, observing fasts, decorating homes and places of worship, making sweet dishes made of milk products.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor