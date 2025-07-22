PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Maha CM Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

New Delhi, July 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended warm birthday wishes to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, lauding their contributions to the state and wishing them long and healthy lives.

Fadnavis, born on July 22, 1970, in Nagpur to a Marathi Deshastha Brahmin family, and Pawar, born on the same date in 1959 in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, received praise and blessings from leaders across the political spectrum.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji on his birthday. He's working tirelessly for Maharashtra's progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people."

For Ajit Pawar, who leads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction aligned with the Mahayuti, PM Modi posted, "Birthday greetings to Shri Ajit Pawar Ji. He is making a valuable contribution to strengthening the NDA's good governance agenda in Maharashtra. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings. "Happy birthday to Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis. Under the leadership of Modi ji, you are continuously doing commendable work towards public welfare and revival of cultural heritage in Maharashtra," Shah wrote on X.

"We are also moving forward firmly on the path of public welfare by providing basic facilities to the poor, deprived and exploited in a transparent manner. May Ganpati Bappa grant you long life and healthy life," he added.

For Ajit Pawar, Shah wrote, "Heartiest birthday wishes to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. You are playing a commendable role in bringing the work of the Mahayuti government to the ground in Maharashtra. I pray to God for your good health and long life."

Joining in the celebrations, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered his wishes to both leaders.

In a message posted in Marathi (loosely translated into English), he wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable Chief Minister Devendraji Fadnavis, the steadfast warrior of Maharashtra's development journey! A trusted friend and colleague of the Mahayuti alliance, leading all comrades with strength, a leader who amplifies the voice of the people, taking bold steps in Maharashtra's journey toward prosperity."

He further praised Fadnavis as "an excellent administrator, a wise leader with expertise in economics and law, and a visionary leader," and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Wishing his counterpart Ajit Pawar, Shinde wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Deputy Chief Minister Hon. Ajitdada Pawar, who steadfastly supports the Mahayuti! An exceptional administrator with a remarkable grasp of economics, a steadfast companion of visionary development, and a sensitive and punctual leader who carries the aspirations of Maharashtra's progress -- that's our Ajitdada."

He added, "To our friend who firmly believes nothing comes before Maharashtra's development and walks this path with conviction, we pray at the feet of the Almighty for a long and healthy life!"

