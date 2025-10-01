PM Modi extends brithday wishes to former President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi, Oct 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished former President Ram Nath Kovind a happy birthday on Wednesday, commending his service to the nation and commitment to public welfare.

Kovind was born on October 1, 1945, in Paraunkh, Uttar Pradesh.

Extending greetings, PM Modi posted on X, "Warm wishes to former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on his birthday. His distinguished service to our nation and commitment to public welfare have earned him immense respect. His wisdom and guidance on various issues are deeply valued. May he be blessed with good health and a long life."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and extended birthday greetings to the former President.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the former President, Ram Nath Kovind. Your personality, filled with dedication to constitutional duties, simplicity, and integrity, has inspired many social workers. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life," Shah posted on X.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also wished Kovind, stating, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. I wish him excellent health and a long life."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to X and posted, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to former President Ram Nath Kovind! May Lord Shri Ram bless you with a long, glorious life and excellent health."

Kovind was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017. He is the first person from Uttar Pradesh and the first member of the BJP to hold the office.

During his five-year term, he addressed the Parliament of India a total of five times. The first address occurred upon taking oath, followed by four additional addresses delivered to a joint sitting of both Houses from 2018 to 2021.

Kovind administered the oath of office to three Chief Justices of India and 29 other judges of the Supreme Court during his tenure. He was succeeded by Droupadi Murmu on July 21, 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor