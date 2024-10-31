PM Modi Extends Diwali 2024 Greetings: ‘May Everyone Prosper With Blessing Of Maa Lakshmi'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Diwali, festival of lights, and prayed for the well-being of the people. “Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha,” PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister will participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations in Gujarat today that will see the participation of an Indian Air Force flypast, following a floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. He will also administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and witness the Ekta Diwas Parade.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya dazzled on Diwali-eve as two Guinness records were set: most people (1,121) performing aarti and the most number of diyas (25 lakh) lit up to celebrate the festival. "After 500 years, this holy moment has come after countless sacrifices and continuous sacrifice and penance of Ram devotees," PM said as Ayodhya hosted its first Diwali since the consecration of the Ram Temple. Known as the 'Festival of Lights', Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.




