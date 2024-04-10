PM Modi extends Eid greetings to Maldives President Muizzu

New Delhi, April 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his "warm greetings" to Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

In his message to President Muizzu, the ruling government of the island nation, and the people of Maldives, PM Modi highlighted the cultural and civilisational linkages shared by India and Maldives "that go back in time".

Detailing PM Modi's Eid greetings, the High Commission of India in Male stated: "The Prime Minister further conveyed that as we celebrate Eid al-Fitr with traditional fervour, people across the world are reminded of the values of compassion, brotherhood and togetherness, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world that we all aspire for."

In spite of the recent sour ties between the two neighbouring countries after Muizzu came to power last year, India recently announced limited exports of essential goods, including sugar, wheat, rice, onions and eggs, to Maldives as a goodwill gesture.

India had imposed restrictions on the export of these food products to control domestic inflation. However, it has kept a window open for limited exports of these goods to help the friendly countries in dire need.

India has also allowed exports of one million tonnes each of stone aggregate and river sand used as construction material.

The Muizzu government has also tried to seek concessions on loan repayments from India, which reflects the Indian Ocean archipelago's dependence on its larger neighbour.

