PM Modi extends greetings to nation on 75th Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J. P. Nadda also greeted the countrymen.

Prime Minister Modi posted on X in Hindi: "Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!".

Union Home Minister Shah remembered and saluted the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Republic Day. On this auspicious occasion of democracy, I salute all the freedom fighters, constitution makers and the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country. Let us all together take a pledge to protect our democratic values ​​on the occasion of Republic Day and contribute in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of a developed India," posted Shah on X.

Nadda also posted on X: "Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the 75th Republic Day. Today, on this occasion, I salute all our freedom fighters, brave soldiers and constitution makers, who gave everything for the sovereignty, integrity and unity of the nation. Let us all together contribute to the fulfillment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of a capable, self-reliant and developed India.

Nadda unfurled the national flag at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on the occasion.

