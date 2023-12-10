PM Modi extends wishes to SKorean President on 50 years of diplomatic ties between 2 nations

New Delhi, Dec 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes to South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol on occasion of 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations and said that it has been a journey of mutual respect, shared values and growing partnerships.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "We are celebrating 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Republic of Korea today."

"It has been a journey of mutual respect, shared values and growing partnerships. I extend warm wishes to President of Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and look forward to working closely with him to deepen and expand our Special Strategic Partnership," Modi added.

His remarks came after India and Republic of Korea completed 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties.

Even the Korean Cultural centre has organised a programme on Sunday in the national capital to celebrate the 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Earlier, Korean Cultural Centre India opened a three-day 'New Delhi Korean Film Festival 2023' as the Centre continues its marathon event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and India. The film festival was held at the India International Centre (IIC), the festival and will be on view until November 30.

