PM Modi flags off sixth Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur to Bilaspur

India's sixth Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Nagpur on Sunday. The train, which will run from Nagpur to Bilaspur, will be having six stops including Gondia, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur. The new Vande Bharat Express will be running at a speed of 130 to 160 kilometers per hour.

The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Nagpur on Sunday, December 11. The new Vande Bharat will be running from Nagpur to Bilaspur at a maximum permissible speed of 130 kms/hr and will be covering a distance of 412 kms in just 5 hours and 30 minutes.

The new Vande Bharat Express will have 16 chair-car coaches made of steel, having a seating capacity of 1128 people. On the other hand, the train will also have mobile charging, Li-fi, air conditioning in all the seats and CCTV cameras installed in all the coaches for security.

Speaking about the event, Saket Ranjan, the Chief Public Relations Officer of South East Central Railway said, "This is the first train which is running at the speed of 130 kmph in the area. Apart from being the first Vande Bharat train between the two states, its biggest feature is the interior design which is like a complete aeroplane and the whole train is equipped with armour. It can run at a maximum speed of 160, but our maximum speed is 130."

The people of Nagpur seemed to be very much excited about this new train. People thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for commencing a new Vande Bharat from Nagpur to Bilaspur. "We are very excited as this is the sixth Vande Bharat Express of India. We are happy to see the train with so much luxury and running at a speed of 130 Kms per hour. The seats of the train are very comfortable. Earlier it used to take 5-6 hours to reach Raipur from Nagpur. Now it will take very little time," said Jyoti Malhotra a passenger.

For Nirali Patel, sitting on this train gave her the feeling of travelling on a flight. "It is very comfortable, it is very safe if a single woman is traveling with a baby. There is also a mobile charging facility inside the train." Thanking Prime Minster Modi for the train, another passenger Arun Verma said, "the youth of the country are very happy for the way the country is progressing and With Modiji."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor