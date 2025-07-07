PM Modi focused on rapid mining of rare minerals to boost India’s green energy sector: Union Minister

Jaipur, July 7 Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on planned and rapid mining of rare minerals to boost India’s green energy sector.

“PM Modi is focusing on planned and rapid mining of rare minerals to boost India’s green energy sector, a vision in which Rajasthan holds a pivotal role,” said the Union Minister during a joint review meeting of the Mines Department, in which the Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was also present.

Appreciating the efforts of the state government, the Union Minister said that Rajasthan is setting benchmarks in transparency, local development, and investor facilitation in mining.

“The state was recently awarded first prize for its exemplary performance in the auction of mineral blocks,” he claimed.

He urged officials to adopt a proactive approach to draw more investment into the sector.

Meanwhile, Bhajan Lal Sharma also highlighted Rajasthan’s abundant mineral resources and the immense potential for mining in the state.

He emphasised that judicious utilisation of these resources is key to strengthening the state’s economy, generating local employment, and accelerating regional development.

“Our government is committed to striking a fine balance between environmental sustainability and revenue generation through mining,” said the Chief Minister.

He added that due to excellent coordination between the Centre and the state, unprecedented progress is being made in Rajasthan’s mining sector.

The Chief Minister directed officials to identify new mineral blocks and expedite the auction process. He also instructed departments to ensure swift environmental clearances in coordination with the central government to enable the timely commencement of mining operations.

Highlighting Rajasthan’s mineral diversity, Sharma noted that the state possesses 82 types of metallic and non-metallic minerals, with 57 currently under exploitation.

“Our mineral wealth is not only vast but also rare and valuable. It must be widely publicised to attract greater investment,” he said.

He further recommended amending departmental rules to foster innovation in mining and urged studying best practices from other states.

