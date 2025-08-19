PM Modi gave love and blessings to Shubhanshu, says father Shambhu Dayal Shukla

Lucknow, Aug 19 IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Monday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after his successful mission to the International Space Station -- a first ever by an Indian.

During the meeting, Shukla apprised the Prime Minister of his mission, in which the Indian astronaut played a key role as part of the crew.

Shubhanshu's family reacted to his meeting with PM Modi.

Shambhu Dayal Shukla, Shubhanshu's father, while talking to IANS, said, “We are feeling very good. That moment was emotional. PM Modi gave love and blessings to my son. Shubhanshu presented the Tricolour to PM Modi, which he had taken to space.”

“Special preparations are being planned to welcome Shubhanshu when he comes to Lucknow, but how much time the son has, a decision will be taken only after his arrival. We need two to three hours for any programme, which does not seem possible,” he stated.

Asha Shukla, Shubhanshu's mother, said that it was a very happy moment. Talking about going on a space journey, she said that it was a very historic and proud moment.

“Everyone was watching the scene sitting at home, and that moment was very joyous,” she added.

Shubhanshu Shukla's space journey was being discussed in the Parliament, but due to the uproar of the opposition, the House was adjourned.

She welcomed the UP government's decision to build a road in Shubhanshu's name outside his house in Lucknow.

Shubhanshu's sister, Suchi Mishra, said that the meeting between PM Modi and Shubhanshu Shukla was positive because both of them are very curious.

“Shubhanshu's experience is going to be very beneficial in the field of science. Shubhanshu could not share many things due to a very busy schedule. Whenever we get time after coming to Lucknow, we will know many more things,” she stated.

Suchi said that there was to be a special discussion in the Lok Sabha on the space station journey of Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and his return after that. The beginning was very good, but due to the uproar by the opposition, the House could not function, which is very disappointing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor