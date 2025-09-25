PM Modi gives call to adopt Swadeshi products; says 'buy Made in India, build Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Jaipur, Sep 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a large rally in Rajasthan's Napla village of Banswara, on Thursday, called upon citizens and shopkeepers across the country to adopt 'swadeshi' (indigenous) products as a way to strengthen 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India).

He said that every rupee spent on Indian-made goods empowers local artisans, farmers, and workers while contributing directly to the country's development.

PM Modi urged shopkeepers in the country to proudly display boards reading "This is Swadeshi" and appealed to the people to ensure that every purchase supports Indian-made products.

The Prime Minister was also seen drawing a sharp contrast between Congress "loot" and Bharatiya Janata Party's "savings", while launching development projects worth more than Rs 1,22,670 crore in Rajasthan.

In his fiery speech, PM Modi contrasted Congress' "loot" with BJP's "savings", appealed for swadeshi products adoption, highlighted electricity reforms, celebrated tribal pride, and unveiled transformative infrastructure projects.

The Prime Minister said that before 2014, the Congress government "was busy looting the people".

He added that under Congress regime, both taxes and inflation were at their peak.

"For a Rs 100 purchase, Congress forced people to pay Rs 131. In 2017, the same item cost Rs 118. After GST reforms, the same item now costs only Rs 105. That's a saving of Rs 26," he said.

He gave relatable examples: under Congress regime, a Rs 500 shoe cost Rs 575 due to high tax.

"Now, after our (BJP government's) GST reforms, shoes costing under Rs 500 are tax-free, and on shoes up to Rs 2,500, the tax has been reduced significantly. A Rs 500 shoe today saves you Rs 50 straight."

The Prime Minister also said, "Congress imposed Rs 19,000 tax on a bike worth Rs 60,000. After GST, this was reduced to Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500. Now, only Rs 10,000 is charged. That's nearly Rs 9,000 savings compared to Congress rule."

The Prime Minister made a strong pitch for swadeshi products, linking it with the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Whatever we buy, we should buy swadeshi. My definition of swadeshi is simple -- no matter which country the brand belongs to, it must be made in India. It should carry the sweat of our workers and the soil of our land," PM Modi said.

He urged shopkeepers in the country to proudly display boards reading "This is Swadeshi".

According to the Prime Minister, every rupee spent on swadeshi goes to local artisans, farmers, and workers, strengthening India's economy instead of foreign ones.

"When you (people) buy swadeshi, that money builds schools, hospitals, highways, and homes for the poor," PM Modi added.

Calling electricity the vehicle of modern progress, PM Modi said, "If there is electricity, there is light. If there is electricity, distances are erased. If there is electricity, we have the world."

He criticised the Congress for ignoring rural electrification, saying: "Even after 70 years of Independence, 25 million households did not have electricity. In villages, four to five hours of electricity was considered a big deal. People used to joke that electricity coming back was news, not the power cut."

He highlighted that today India is moving forward with power projects worth Rs 90,000 crore, spread across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, marking a turning point in energy security.

Paying tribute to Rajasthan's rich tribal legacy, PM Modi said, "The water of Mahi river reflects the struggle and resilience of our tribal brothers and sisters. I bow to Maa Tripura Sundari, Maa Mahi, Maharana Pratap, and the Bhils, who shaped this land of devotion and bravery."

He added that under the current BJP government, tribal empowerment became a national priority: "It was the BJP that made Droupadi Murmu, a daughter from a tribal family, the President of India. We created a dedicated Ministry for Tribal welfare, something Congress never imagined."

At the event in Banswara, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the 2,800 MW Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Project worth Rs 42,000 crore.

He also inaugurated and laid foundations for multiple projects related to water, clean energy, health, and roads across the country, with a total investment of Rs 1,22,670 crore.

He flagged off two new Vande Bharat Express trains from Jodhpur and Bikaner to Delhi Cantt, and distributed appointment letters to 15,000 youth recruited across different government departments in Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Modi said, "During Congress rule, there was only loot. Under the current BJP government, there is only savings. That's why India is celebrating the 'GST Savings Festival'."

He recalled how before 2014, both taxes and inflation were at their peak.

Giving several examples, PM Modi explained how GST eased household budgets such as a Rs 500 shoe that once cost Rs 575 under Congress rule now comes with Rs 50 less tax.

The Prime Minister added, "Kitchen expenses of mothers and sisters have reduced, and India is celebrating the festival of GST savings."

