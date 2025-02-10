PM Modi govt’s social inclusion policies to be showcased at UN event

New Delhi, Feb 10 The Modi government’s policies and initiatives aimed at strengthening social resilience will be showcased by Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur at a UN event focused on promoting inclusive social policies globally, an official said here on Monday.

Thakur is leading an Indian team at the four-day 63rd session of the Commission for Social Development (CSocD63) that will end on February 14, 2025, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The CSocD session aims to foster discussions and partnerships on critical social development issues, with a focus on advancing inclusive social policies and promoting social well-being globally.

During the session, India will actively participate in key deliberations and MoS Savitri Thakur will present India’s statement at the Ministerial Forum on the Priority Theme: "Strengthening Solidarity and Social Cohesion" on Tuesday.

The Indian delegation will also contribute to the discussions on emerging issues like "Policies to Bolster Social Resilience in the Context of More Frequent and Complex Crises" and participate in discussions on Universal Rights-Based Social Protection Systems.

The discussions during this Commission for Social Development session are expected to deepen global collaboration in addressing social vulnerabilities and improving resilience in the face of crises.

India remains committed to sharing its experiences and learning from global peers to build stronger, more resilient societies, said a statement issued here.

One of the key themes at the session is strengthening solidarity, social inclusion and social cohesion to accelerate the delivery of the commitments of the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and Programme of Action of the World Summit for Social Development as well as the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

The Chair of the 63rd Commission for Social Development (CSocD63) conducted an informal briefing on January 9, 2025, at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The briefing provided an opportunity for delegates and stakeholders to engage with the Chair and gain valuable insights into the priorities and preparations for CSocD63.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor